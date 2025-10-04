Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Socket A Moderkort, Processor och minne.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Socket A Moderkort, Processor och minne.

Är på jakt efter en fungerade Socket A bräda med processor och minnen. Allra helst en Xp1800+ och DDR.

Står för frakt eller kan hämta i Halmstad med omnejd.

Läs hela annonsen här

Visa signatur

-==- Intel Core i5 6600K -==- Asus Z170-K -==- 8GB Corsair LPX 2666MHz -==- EVGA 1060 6GB -==- Samsung Evo 750 256GB + Evo 850 500GB -==- Noctua -==- Corsair CX 650W -==- Fractal Design S -==-

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar