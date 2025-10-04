Socket A Moderkort, Processor och minne.

[¿]Gangster
-==- Intel Core i5 6600K -==- Asus Z170-K -==- 8GB Corsair LPX 2666MHz -==- EVGA 1060 6GB -==- Samsung Evo 750 256GB + Evo 850 500GB -==- Noctua -==- Corsair CX 650W -==- Fractal Design S -==-
Är på jakt efter en fungerade Socket A bräda med processor och minnen. Allra helst en Xp1800+ och DDR.
Står för frakt eller kan hämta i Halmstad med omnejd.
