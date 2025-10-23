Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

Söker rekommendationer på trådlöst headset

Söker rekommendationer på trådlöst headset

Hej,

Jag har idag ett par Beyerdynamics DT 770 PRO som jag haft i många år nu som jag vill byta ut mot ett trådlöst alternativ med en duglig mic för samtal. Jag vill ha en ljud- och byggkvalitet som är likvärdig eller bättre än mina nuvarande och utbytbart batteri vore ett plus men inte krav om jag går ner i ljudkvalitet. Jag har ingen exakt budget men vill ändå hålla det rimligt så tänker ca 5k men kan lägga mer om jag får något betydligt bättre för pengarna

Har ni några rekommendationer att titta närmare på?

Tack på förhand!

Sony WH-1000XM6 torde väl ligga rätt högt upp på listan.
Andra som torde ligga rätt högt upp likaså:
Bose QuietComfort Ultra (gen 2)
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Bowers & Wilkins PX8 (deras PX8 S2 ligger rätt långt utanför prisbilden, 8k+)

Audeze Maxwell är välrenommerade. Sennheiser HDB 630 släpptes precis och verkar i princip ha bäst ljud hos något trådlöst headset, men jag har inte hört mikrofonen.

@Necrophor: Jag hade inte rekommenderat Bluetooth-lurar till Windows-användande då användandet av hörlurar + mikrofon samtidigt resulterar i väldigt lågupplöst ljud.

Skrivet av Casper:

Audeze Maxwell är välrenommerade. Sennheiser HDB 630 släpptes precis och verkar i princip ha bäst ljud hos något trådlöst headset, men jag har inte hört mikrofonen.

@Necrophor: Jag hade inte rekommenderat Bluetooth-lurar till Windows-användande då användandet av hörlurar + mikrofon samtidigt resulterar i väldigt lågupplöst ljud.

Möjligt att min skalle är lite trött, men såg "trådlösa" och drog inte parallell till Windows

Där har jag inga förslag då jag inte använder hörlurar till datorn

Skrivet av TS1997:

Hej,

Jag har idag ett par Beyerdynamics DT 770 PRO som jag haft i många år nu som jag vill byta ut mot ett trådlöst alternativ med en duglig mic för samtal. Jag vill ha en ljud- och byggkvalitet som är likvärdig eller bättre än mina nuvarande och utbytbart batteri vore ett plus men inte krav om jag går ner i ljudkvalitet. Jag har ingen exakt budget men vill ändå hålla det rimligt så tänker ca 5k men kan lägga mer om jag får något betydligt bättre för pengarna

Har ni några rekommendationer att titta närmare på?

Tack på förhand!

Jag är väldigt nöjd med mina SteelSeries Nova pro wireless, köpte dem för 2799kr på kampanjpris. Håll utkik nu på Black Friday/week/month om du kan avvakta med köpet någon vecka.

