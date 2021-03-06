LGTV Companion - app for powering on or off your LG WebOS TV with your PC.

Hi,

The purpose of this thread is to announce the release of the 'LGTV Companion', and also to act as placeholder for notifications of future releases as well as for discussions. Please report issues here or in the 'Issues' tracker on GitHub.

Overview

This application (UI and service) controls LG WebOS TVs and displays.

This application aim to:

provide automatic management for your WebOS display, to shut off and turn on in reponse to to the PC shutting down, rebooting, entering low power modes as well as and when user is afk (idle). provide the user with a command line tool to turn displays on or off.

Background

With the rise in popularity of using OLED TVs as PC monitors, it is apparent that standard functionality of PC-monitors is missing. Particularly turning the display on or off in response to power events in windows. With OLED monitors this is particularly important to prevent "burn-in", or more accurately pixel-wear.

This is released as open source, under the MIT license. Please download it from GitHub:

LGTV Companion x64 v1.0.0

Feel free to spread the word about this application to relevant discussions on f.e. AVSforum or [H]ardOCP. I've chosen to release and keep discussions here as a sort of homage to SweClockers.