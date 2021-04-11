Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Problem med att uppdatera VBIOS till V4 på Asus RTX 3080 för ReBAR? Läs detta!

Jag försökte uppdatera VBIOS på mitt Asus RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC till version V4 (från V2), men fick bara felmeddelandet "Your graphic card no need to update VBIOS!".

Googlade och hittade många andra med samma problem men hittade ingen lösning, så jag packade upp det självextraherande arkivet RTX3080_V4.exe för skojs skull för att se vad det innehöll. Där fanns bland annat filen Testini.txt som innehöll alla VBIOS-uppdateringar och filnamn för vilka filer som skulle ersätta vilken version, och genom att kolla upp den nuvarande VBIOS-versionen med GPU-Z så kunde jag snabbt konstatera att mitt kort skulle uppgraderas och att det är något fel på paketet som Asus lagt sitt uppdateringsverktyg i.

[94.02.42.00.AS27]
OldVersion = 94.02.42.00.AS27
NewVersion = 94.02.42.40.AS03

Lösningen visade sig vara enkel, för när man väl hade packat upp RTX3080_V4.exe manuellt så fungerade det att köra filen UpdateVBIOS.exe vilket uppdaterade mitt VBIOS till senaste versionen.

Jag har uppmärksammat forumets Asus-representant @Asus.David på detta, och förhoppningsvis har han någon intern kanal att rapportera det i så att detta blir ett kortlivat problem.

Sitter på ett Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming OC (nuvarande bios är 94.04.25.80.F0) som jag tänkte uppdatera men det gick tyvärr inget vidare.

Tankade hem senaste biosen RTX3070_V2.exe från https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/graphics-card... men när jag kör filen så säger den att *Your graphic card no need to update VBios*.

Jag har även provat att packa upp RTX3070_V2.exe och kört UpdateVBIOS.exe men även detta ger mig *Your graphic card no need to update VBios*.

Kanon att du har uppmärksammat @Asus.David om detta.

Hitta de precis den här tråden på Techpowerup: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/asus-tuf-rtx3070-o... dock har jag inte provat uppdatera biosen med hjälp av Asus GPUTweak.

Skrivet av Paw:

Sitter på ett Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming OC (nuvarande bios är 94.04.25.80.F0)

Gå till inlägget

Lustigt, när man kollar i Testini.txt från RTX3070_V2.exe så finns det ingen version som har F0 på slutet. I mitt fall gick det ju att hitta versionsnumret m.m.

Skrivet av Paw:

Hitta de precis den här tråden på Techpowerup: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/asus-tuf-rtx3070-o... dock har jag inte provat uppdatera biosen med hjälp av Asus GPUTweak.

Gå till inlägget

Känns som att den här uppdateringen kom till en måndag.

"If you extract RTX3070_V2.exe there is no "update path" from old 94.4.25.40.e9 vbios to newer one."

Det är ju antagligen samma fel du råkat ut för.

Skrivet av Sveklockarn:

Lustigt, när man kollar i Testini.txt från RTX3070_V2.exe så finns det ingen version som har F0 på slutet. I mitt fall gick det ju att hitta versionsnumret m.m.

Gå till inlägget

Precis jag reagerade på detta med när jag själv sökte i Testini.txt, finns helt enkelt ingen version som slutar på F0.

Jag behövde uppdatera drivrutinen till senaste innan jag kunde uppdatera VBIOS av någon konstig anledning. Med en drivrutin utan resizable BAR stöd så fick jag "Your graphic card no need to update VBIOS" så testa att uppdatera till senaste drivrutinen först. Varför detta skulle ha någon påverkan kan jag inte säga.

Skrivet av adzer:

Jag behövde uppdatera drivrutinen till senaste innan jag kunde uppdatera VBIOS av någon konstig anledning. Med en drivrutin utan resizable BAR stöd så fick jag "Your graphic card no need to update VBIOS" så testa att uppdatera till senaste drivrutinen först. Varför detta skulle ha någon påverkan kan jag inte säga.

Gå till inlägget

Kan vara värt att prova då jag just nu har version 461.92 installerad.

