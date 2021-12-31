Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hur hittar jag en person utomlands?

Hur hittar jag en person utomlands?

Jag har namnet och vet på ett ungefär vart personen finns. Personen är en gammal kompis som jag tappat kontakten med, och gärna vill återuppta den.

Hur går jag tillväga?

Hitta en tjänst likt hitta.se / whitepages för landet det gäller.
t.ex https://www.whitepages.com/white-pages/ca för usa

Ok, landet i fråga är Norge.

https://www.gulesider.no/person kanske?

https://www.telefonnummerupplysning.se/norge/

https://adressesok.posten.no/

Detta är en sida som kan fungera. Annars den som tidigare länkat.

En påminnelse till er som svarar i tråden eller på andra sätt är hjälpsamma i såna här frågor.

Även om TS med stor sannolikhet inte har några illvilliga syften med sin fråga kan det, särskilt på sociala medier förekomma att någon vill ha hjälp med att hitta en person, ibland inbakat med något snyfthistoria av något slag. Tyvärr är det inte helt ovanligt att det är personer som kanske har någon typ av skyddat boende eller identitet som riskerar att röjas av en naiv och hjälpsam men tanklös individ.

Tänk efter innan ni hjälper till att spåra upp andra människor.

Rör det sig däremot om att bistå med offentligt känd information som vem som helst har rätt till är det ju skillnad.

Hoppas det går bra TS och att du hittar din kompis.

Tog själv kontakt med en bekant från skoltiden som jag inte hört av på 18år.
Hon hade samma nummer så det gick smidigt, dock totalt osynlig i sociala medier etc.

Kollat fejsbok, insta etc?

Anhöriga / gemensamma bekanta?

Du behöver inte vara orolig, person i fråga är en gammal gaming polare.

Har hittat adressen med hjälp av Bing 🍾

