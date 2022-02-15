Forum Spel Actionspel och shooters Tråd

Livestream om framtiden för Cyberpunk 2077

Medlem

Livestream om framtiden för Cyberpunk 2077

Klockan fyra idag så skall CD Projekt RED Developer ha en Livestream om Cyberpunk 2077, jag ser fram emot denna med hopp om uppdateringar och vidare utveckling.
Mvh Paul

Förtydligade rubriken /mod
Medlem

Håller tummarna för en expansion.

Medlem

håller tummarna! jag är sugen på att spela igenom spelet för första gången

Medlem

Nice ser fram emot att se vad de har att erbjuda!

Häxmästare ✨

De kör på sin Twitch-kanal. Vore kul om de presenterar något större story-DLC och inte bara "next-gen console"-versionerna.

