Fractal Design Define R6 Svart, Corsair HX 850, Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi, Ryzen 9 3900x, Fractal Design Celsius S36, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti, G.Skill 32 GB DDR4 3600MHz CL19 Sniper X Urban Camo, Seagate Archive 8TB, Toshiba 12 TB N300, SSD Samsung 500 GB, Asus BluRay extern, Edifier högtalare, Samsung 27¨1440p skärm, Fnatic Gear Read silent, Logitech pro x mus.
Livestream om framtiden för Cyberpunk 2077
Halogen
Medlem ♥ ★
●
"I maintain nonetheless that a yin-yang dualism can be overcome. With sufficient enlightenment we can give substance to any distinction: mind without body, north without south, pleasure without pain. Remember, enlightenment is a function of willpower, not of physical strength." - Chairman Sheng-ji Yang, Essays on Mind and Matter
Haziza
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Ryzen 2700X - Vega 64 Nitro + - Asus Crosshair X470 VII Hero - G.Skill @ 3466 MHz - EVGA G3 850W