NY Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)

Command & Conquer är tillbaka!
https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1559511-command-conque...
Nybörjare på Linux? Se hit! #15665841
Command & Conquer är tillbaka!
https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1559511-command-conque...
Nybörjare på Linux? Se hit! #15665841
Gamingrigg: MEG x570 ACE, 5600X, Ripjaws V 16GB @4000CL16(19), 6800XT Red Devil LE, Straight Power 11 1000W.
Laptop: XPS 9570 x GTX 1050 x 8300h + 16GB Vengeance 2666Mhz + Intel AX200
Workstation/gameserver: Asus ROG Strix X470-F + 3900X + Flare X 32GB @3200CL14 + HX1200i + r9 290
Valheim server: i7-8559 + Iris Plus 655 + 32GB + 256GB
Printers? Yes. Ender 5, Creality LD-002R, Velleman VM8600, Velleman K8200