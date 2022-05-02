Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

NY Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)

NY Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)

i7-10875h / FHD-300hz Display / 16GB Ram / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super / Nordic Keyboard layout
Nypris: ca 25.000kr
Skick: Helt oanvänd

Anledningen till att den är helt ny är att detta är en garanti ersättningsvara från Maxgaming.se så nu passar jag på att sälja den fortfarande med plasten på perfekt deal för dig med andra ord! Detta var en ersättningsvara som sagt så det finns inget kvitto, men jag kvar mailhistoriken med Maxgaming kundservice som var grym under hela processen!

Stressad småbarns farsa så här snälla inga konstiga deals eller krångligheter, jag fick tips att sälja den här då jag är så trött på Blocket skambud bullshit. Som tur är så hade jag ett gammalt Sweclockers konto

Bor i Bromma (stockholm) så om ni vill hämta upp den får ni komma hem till mig, jag kan inte möta upp er på annan plats då jag har barnen hemma.
Posta går såklart bra. Ska göra mitt bästa med vaddering! köparen står för frakt + låda

Man får en ny lenovo legion, RTX 3070, 16gb ram, 2560x1600, 1TB SSD för samma peng.

Komplett med rootkit direkt ifrån Lenovo, och säkerligen bakdörr för kinesiska kommunistpartiet!

Mhm, men du får lägga på åtminstone 10k för att komma upp i vad motsvarande nya Razer Blades går för...

Du kan få en Octavia Kombi för ca 300.000 men en Audi A4 Avant brukar runt 450.000.
Säg till en någon som säljer en Audi att de borde matcha priser på Skoda för att de innehåller i princip samma saker

Om du aldrig hållit i del så kan jag meddela att det är stor skillnad på en legion och en Razer Blade.

Jag noterade det också när jag kollade Razer på Inet. Ärlig fråga från en som kan väldigt lite om laptops, vad är det som gör att Razer är så mycket dyrare. Materialvalet just? Prestandan kan ju knappast vara bättre på denna dator jämfört med Lenovon som det länkades till, eller?

Till OP, ledsen om jag kladdar ned din tråd.

