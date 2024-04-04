GeForce 552.12 WHQL

Our latest Game Ready Driver optimizes your system for Season 3 of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III and Call of Duty: Warzone™, and Diablo IV’s ray tracing upgrade, all of which are accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS 3 and made more responsive by NVIDIA Reflex.

Download and install the new GeForce Game Ready Driver from the Drivers tab of the NVIDIA app, GeForce Experience or GeForce.com, and read on to learn more.

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/223954/en-...

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

Horizon Forbidden West: Resizable BAR profile [4496595]

Open Issues:

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to “On + Boost” [4412035]

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards. [4503216]