Star Control: Origins får prestandatest med DirectX 12 och Vulkan

Being able to have several threads talking to the GPU at once is a game changer. When fully exploited by the game and graphics drivers, and then combined with hardware with lots of cores, a lot of exciting game features become possible.

The biggest technical challenge was making sure to push the CPU and GPU simultaneously. The planet in the benchmark is being done a bit like the Genesis demo from Star Trek II. That is, the planet is actually being generated as the lander travels over it. This is extremely CPU intensive and really lets users see the connection between lots of CPU cores and next-generation APIs.