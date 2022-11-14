Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Varför avskaffas inte ränteavdraget?

Varför avskaffas inte ränteavdraget?

DN skriver att ränteavdraget kostar svenska staten nästan 40 miljarder kronor per år. Helt galet att det inte avskaffas. Vad ger det för fördelar egentligen? Är det bara de med pengar som gagnas av detta?

År 2021 fick staten in 2324 miljarder SEK, något litet hade ju varit kul om man fick tillbaka eller ännu hellre slippa betala in.

Ränteavdragets syfte är att få fart på bostadsmarknaden. Det är en subvention av ägande av sin bostad. Det har fungerat väldigt bra får man säga, bostadspriserna har som bekant gått upp som en raket. Problemet nu är att folk är höggradigt belånade och om man tar bort ränteavdraget så kommer bostadsmarknaden att krascha. Folk kommer inte kunna betala sina räntor som nu dubblas eller tredubblas. Lägg till att du tar bort ränteavdraget så blir det panikförsäljning och krashlandning för bostadsmarknaden och svensk ekonomi.

Man kan sammanfatta det med att man borde nog ha tagit bort ränteavdraget för kanske tre till fem år sedan. Men nu är det för sent.

WOW, bostadspriserna har gått upp som en raket, vilket anses vara bra!? 🤦

Tänk dig mat och transport. Om de går upp som en raket borde i samma anda vara bra? Ju mindre mat och ju mindre drivmedel du får för pengarna desto bättre?

Så när du har sålt din raket bostad, var tänker du bo då? Uteliggare? För inga andra lägenheter har gått upp bara din? 🙂 Unbelievable...🙄

PS Ränteavdraget borde aldrig ha funnits och fastighetsskatten borde aldrig ha avskaffats. Det är ju skatt på hederligt arbete som ska sänkas. Man ska inte bli rik som bostadparasit utan att göra ett skit. Bonneförnuft.

Minskar man det med 1 procentenhet / år så är det borta om 30 år och då kommer ingen jobbig omställning krävas. För det är nog vad som krävs om det inte ska bli som föra gången då, sänkningen av ränteavdragen anses ha bidragit till finanskrisen i Sverige 1990–1994

Håller med, fast jag tycker nog att två procentenheter per år vore bättre. Det är fortfarande en lång tid, och man hinner då med åtta procentenheter under en mandatperiod, så mindre effekt av en avbruten sänkning efter ett maktskifte.

Enig. Det enda som ränteavdraget gynnar är bankerna när folk tar större lån än de annars hade gjort. Det är en ren överföring av folkets pengar in i storbankernas fickor. Med sekundär effekt att det blir svårare att köpa sin första bostad.

Problemet med att ta bort det är att man inte bara kan ta bort det direkt, och tyvärr incentiveras endast saker som kan gynna under en fyraårsperiod pga valcykeln. Dessutom svårt att förklara för alla miljoner med bostadslån att de inte längre skall få tillbaka pengar på räntan men att det i längden är bättre så. Finns därför noll incitament att göra något åt detta. Tyvärr.

Glöm inte att staten får in en hel del pengar i form av skatt på ränteinkomster. Tar man bort det ena bör man ta bort det andra.

Man borde gjort det så klart, en nedtrappning under x antal år hade varit bäst. Och läget var perfekt med väldigt låg ränta.

Men inget parti vill vara ansvariga för att genomföra det så det blev aldrig av.

Någon gillar inte äganderätten...

Ränteavdraget kostar ingenting. Det är barockt att benämna en skattelättnad som kostnad.

Tvärtom. 99% av "ägande" utgörs av uppblåsta lån. Vissa skulle benämna det som neofeodalism. Istället för godsherren så har du bankiren.

På medeltiden fick man i alla fall mat och husrum. 🙂

