Ny teknik kan dubblera litiumbatteriers livslängd

Ny teknik kan dubblera litiumbatteriers livslängd

Forskare i Danmark och Tyskland har undersökt hur batterier degraderas och provat sig fram till en ny, mer hållbar laddningsalgoritm.

Det här var ju en riktigt bra nyhet gällande batteriteknik och indirekt miljö. En möjlig halvering av batteribehov. Misstänker att SVT inte tar upp den.

Skrivet av ABC80:

Det här var ju en riktigt bra nyhet gällande batteriteknik och indirekt miljö. En möjlig halvering av batteribehov. Misstänker att SVT inte tar upp den.

Varför ens blanda in SVT i ditt inlägg?

Skrivet av Kalasis:

Varför ens blanda in SVT i ditt inlägg?

Drömmer mig tillbaka till dom sena nätterna med TV1000 på 90-talet. Batterinyheter, då sover man gott.

Hur kan det ha tagit så lång tid att komma på denna ”simpla” lösningen? Det känns helt omöjligt att detta inte testats tidigare

Skrivet av ABC80:

Det här var ju en riktigt bra nyhet gällande batteriteknik och indirekt miljö. En möjlig halvering av batteribehov. Misstänker att SVT inte tar upp den.

Det här är ju inte helt nytt, kanske att studien i sig är ny och mer djuplodande, men det verkar ju som om tekniken funnits ett tag.
https://medium.com/batterybits/an-introduction-to-fast-charging-and-pulse-charging-21cd21a599ae

Tekniken är inte ny. Den används inte pga:
-De flesta konsumenter är inte teknikkunniga och bryr sig inte, de ser te hela som "den idiotiska inställningen som gör att laddningen går saktare".
-Mobiltillverkare vill att konsumenter köper deras nya mobil modell varje eller minst varannat år. "batterier på min gamla mobil börjar bli kasst, lika bra att jag köper en ny mobil" är en vanlig motivation för just detta.

Skrivet av Barsk66:

Det här är ju inte helt nytt, kanske att studien i sig är ny och mer djuplodande, men det verkar ju som om tekniken funnits ett tag.
https://medium.com/batterybits/an-introduction-to-fast-charging-and-pulse-charging-21cd21a599ae

Ja, puls laddning är egentligen ett gammalt påhitt. Tyvärr så fick det aldrig någon riktig spridning, fastän det verkar göra nytta även på vanliga blybatterier.

Om jag inte minns helt fel så hade Elektor ett bygge för många år sen som använde puls laddning, men kan inte hitta det nu

Hittade däremot dessa, och fler:
https://www.electronics-lab.com/project/pulse-charger-for-rev...
https://researchrepository.wvu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?articl...

Tråkigt för forskarna när dom upptäcker att deras arbete enbart var en repetition på något som redan utförts

Skrivet av DHW:

Hur kan det ha tagit så lång tid att komma på denna ”simpla” lösningen? Det känns helt omöjligt att detta inte testats tidigare

Det finns väldigt många innovativa lösningar som fungerar, det som är problemet är att patenten är uppköpta av oljebolag, som inte vill att ett alltför snabbt övergång från förbrännings bränslen till gröna energin skulle gå.

Ett exempel var en man i USA som hittade på ett sätt att tillverka 1 m^2 solceller för 1,5 dollar (15kr) i garaget utan speciell utrustning.
Vart tog denna uppfinningen vägen? 😉🤫

Skrivet av Bengt-Arne:

Ja, puls laddning är egentligen ett gammalt påhitt. Tyvärr så fick det aldrig någon riktig spridning, fastän det verkar göra nytta även på vanliga blybatterier.

Om jag inte minns helt fel så hade Elektor ett bygge för många år sen som använde puls laddning, men kan inte hitta det nu

Hittade däremot dessa, och fler:
https://www.electronics-lab.com/project/pulse-charger-for-rev...
https://researchrepository.wvu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?articl...

Tråkigt för forskarna när dom upptäcker att deras arbete enbart var en repetition på något som redan utförts

Puls laddning brukar man köra på bly batterier för avsulfatering. Små korta pulser med väldigt hög volt. De flesta "smarta" bly laddare har ett läge för detta som brukar heta "reconditioning" eller något liknade.

Frågan är bara om man kan ladda snabbare eller om det går långsammare? Dessutom är bly batterier rätt tåliga om man jämför med litiumbatterier.

Skrivet av friArsenik:

Det finns väldigt många innovativa lösningar som fungerar, det som är problemet är att patenten är uppköpta av oljebolag, som inte vill att ett alltför snabbt övergång från förbrännings bränslen till gröna energin skulle gå.

Ett exempel var en man i USA som hittade på ett sätt att tillverka 1 m^2 solceller för 1,5 dollar (15kr) i garaget utan speciell utrustning.
Vart tog denna uppfinningen vägen? 😉🤫

Bara för att jag kan göra ett batteri av en citron, lite zinc och bly betyder inte att det är bra eller alla vill ha det. Jag skulle säkert kunna bygga en simpel solcell med skräp jag har i garaget men effekten skulle nog vara 0.0001% av riktiga solceller, så även om den var gratis hade ingen velat ha den.
Det är nog det problemet han säkert fick med...

Tycker det liknar den metoden som Robbe & Graupner använde(r) för NiCD och NiMH batterier sedan länge (måste nog vara 20+ år sen jag först såg laddare med den funktionen). Jag tror att nyheten kanske är att man insett att metoden har positiva effekter på vissa typer av lithiumceller också.

Edit: Dvs pulsladdning, fast med en kort negativ puls också.

Skrivet av friArsenik:

Det finns väldigt många innovativa lösningar som fungerar, det som är problemet är att patenten är uppköpta av oljebolag, som inte vill att ett alltför snabbt övergång från förbrännings bränslen till gröna energin skulle gå.

Ett exempel var en man i USA som hittade på ett sätt att tillverka 1 m^2 solceller för 1,5 dollar (15kr) i garaget utan speciell utrustning.
Vart tog denna uppfinningen vägen? 😉🤫

Patent kan inte hindra dig från att bygga själv för eget bruk. Kanske var så att dessa hemmagjorda solceller inte funkade eller var opraktiska.

Skrivet av friArsenik:

Det finns väldigt många innovativa lösningar som fungerar, det som är problemet är att patenten är uppköpta av oljebolag, som inte vill att ett alltför snabbt övergång från förbrännings bränslen till gröna energin skulle gå.

Ett exempel var en man i USA som hittade på ett sätt att tillverka 1 m^2 solceller för 1,5 dollar (15kr) i garaget utan speciell utrustning.
Vart tog denna uppfinningen vägen? 😉🤫

Du ska inte tro på allt du läser på nätet.

Skrivet av friArsenik:

Det finns väldigt många innovativa lösningar som fungerar, det som är problemet är att patenten är uppköpta av oljebolag, som inte vill att ett alltför snabbt övergång från förbrännings bränslen till gröna energin skulle gå.

Ett exempel var en man i USA som hittade på ett sätt att tillverka 1 m^2 solceller för 1,5 dollar (15kr) i garaget utan speciell utrustning.
Vart tog denna uppfinningen vägen? 😉🤫

Han fick nog samma problem som dom kämpar med gällande Perovskite solceller, dålig livslängd.

Dålig livslängd gör att även det billiga blir dyrt i längden.

Om och när?
Helst igår.

