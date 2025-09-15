AkUs
Säljer ett antal Lenovo ThinkStation M710Q USFF Micro/Mini datorer.
Perfekta som mediadator/kontorsdator/Proxmox/Jellyfin/Plex/Server/NAS m.m.
Samtliga maskiner är nyligen genomgångna och fungerar perfekt. Alla har:
Intel T processor för låg ljudnivå och sval drift
2xDDR4 sockets
1x 2,5" SATA Slot
1x M.2 NVME plats
Intel Bluetooth
Intel Wi-fi
Intel LAN i219
TPM 2.0 modul
2xDisplayport
Äkta Windows Pro nyckel embedded
Maskin1: Core i5 7400T, 16GB, 512GB, extra HDMI, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 2500:-
Maskin2: Core i5 7400T, 16GB, 512GB, extra HDMI, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 2500:-
Maskin3: Core i5 7400T, 8GB, 256GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 2000:-
Maskin4: Core i3 7100T, 8GB, 256GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 1600:-
Maskin5: Core i3 7100T, 8GB, 128GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 1400:-
Säljer maskinerna till högstbjudande och vem jag vill.
Avhämtning utanför Lund eller omnejd. Alt skickas emot förskottsbetalning via Swish.
