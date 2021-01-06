Den populära meddelandetjänsten Whatsapp har sedan dess uppköp av Facebook förmodligen inte setts som en favorit av integritetsvurmare, men fram till nu har bolagen officiellt skötts separat utan närmare integration av respektive tjänster. Idag rapporterar XDA Developers dock att det är slut på särboförhållandet – Whatsapp-användare tvingas dela data med Facebook med start den 8 februari.
Med start idag får användare av meddelandeapplikationen nämligen en uppdateringsruta gällande uppdateringar till tjänstens användarvillkor. En liknande ruta erbjöds enligt XDA Developers användare redan förra sommaren, med skillnaden att den inte var tvingande. Den nya uppdateringen sätter en deadline att godkänna de uppdaterade villkoren till den 8 februari där det enda alternativet är att gå miste om möjligheten att använda Whatsapps tjänster.
The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.
I vanlig ordning utlovas en "bättre användarupplevelse" och förbättringar gällande parametrar som "säkerhet och integritet" och förbättringar av Facebooks tjänster i och med uppdateringen. Baksidan av myntet är än mindre personlig integritet, där Facebook lovar att spåra användarmönster likt hur och var du nyttjar Whatsapp samt vilka du interagerar med, på vilken enhet.
The updated privacy policy further highlights how other Facebook companies may use the information collected from WhatsApp. This includes:
helping improve infrastructure and delivery systems;
understanding how our Services or theirs are used;
promoting safety, security and integrity across the Facebook Company Products, e.g., security systems and fighting spam, threads, abuse, or infringement activities;
improving their services and your experiences using them, such as making suggestions for you (for example, of friends or group connections, or of interesting content), personalizing features and content, helping you complete purchases and transactions, and showing relevant offers and ads across the Facebook Company Products; and
providing integrations which enable you to connect your WhatsApp experiences with other Facebook Company Products. For example, allowing you to connect your Facebook Pay account to pay for things on WhatsApp or enabling you to chat with your friends on other Facebook Company Products, such as Portal, by connecting your WhatsApp account.
Fullständiga villkor finns att läsa i rutan ovan, men även hos Whatsapp.