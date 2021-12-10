I natt hölls den prestigefyllda galan Game Awards 2021, där ett antal svenska spel och studior var nominerade över flera kategorier. Titeln som till slut utsågs som årets spel 2021 blev det svenska co-op-spelet It Takes Two.

Priset togs emot av Josef Fares, grundare av Hazelight Studios, som utvecklat spelet. It Takes Two är Josef Fares tredje spel och han har bland annat succétiteln Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons bakom sig. I ett tal hyllar han både sina medarbetare på Hazelight Studios och sin familj. Spelet var nominerat tillsammans med stora titlarna Resident Evil: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Deathloop och Psychonauts 2.

Totalt nominerades It Takes Two i fem kategorier och vann tre av dem. Förutom vinsten i den allra tyngsta kategorin plockade de även hem vinsten i kategorierna "Best Multiplayer Game" och "Best Family Game". I det förstnämnda var även svenska Valheim från studion Iron Gate nominerat. I kategorierna "Best Game Direction" och "Best Narrative" besegrades de av Deathloop respektive Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy.

Klicka här för att se alla vinnare Game of the Year It Takes Two

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village Best Game Direction Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Narrative Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2 Best Art Direction Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape Best Score/Music Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape Best Audio Design Forza Horizon 5

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal Best Performance Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop Games for Impact Life is Strange: True Colors

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

No Longer Home Best Ongoing Game Final Fantasy XIV Online

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: War Zone

Fortnite

Genshin Impact Best Indie Game Kena: Bridge of Spirits

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero Best Debut Indie Game Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim Best Mobile Game Genshin Impact

Fantasian

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite Best Community Support Final Fantasy XIV Online

Apex Legends: Escape

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Fortnite

No Man's Sky Best VR/AR Game Resident Evil 4

Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Sniper Elite VR Innovation in Accessibility Forza Horizon 5

Far Cry 6

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Best Action Game Returnal

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6 Best Action/Adventure Game Metroid Dread

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2 Best RPG Tales of Arise

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V Best Fighting Game Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Best Family Game It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together! Best Sports/Racing Game Forza Horizon 5

F1 2021

Fifa 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic Best Sim/Strategy Game Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Multiplayer Game It Takes Two

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim Content Creator of the Year Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg Most Anticipated Game Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2"

Starfield Best Esports Athlete Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Best Esports Coach Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder Best Esports Event League of Legends World Championship

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Best Esports Game League of Legends

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

Valorant Best Esports Team Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty

DWG KIA, League of Legends

Team Spirit, DOTA2

Sentinels, Valorant

Har du spelat It Takes Two? Vad tyckte du om det?