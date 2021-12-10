I natt hölls den prestigefyllda galan Game Awards 2021, där ett antal svenska spel och studior var nominerade över flera kategorier. Titeln som till slut utsågs som årets spel 2021 blev det svenska co-op-spelet It Takes Two.
► Tisdagshäng – Kenneth och Jonas återvänder till It Takes Two
Priset togs emot av Josef Fares, grundare av Hazelight Studios, som utvecklat spelet. It Takes Two är Josef Fares tredje spel och han har bland annat succétiteln Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons bakom sig. I ett tal hyllar han både sina medarbetare på Hazelight Studios och sin familj. Spelet var nominerat tillsammans med stora titlarna Resident Evil: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Deathloop och Psychonauts 2.
Totalt nominerades It Takes Two i fem kategorier och vann tre av dem. Förutom vinsten i den allra tyngsta kategorin plockade de även hem vinsten i kategorierna "Best Multiplayer Game" och "Best Family Game". I det förstnämnda var även svenska Valheim från studion Iron Gate nominerat. I kategorierna "Best Game Direction" och "Best Narrative" besegrades de av Deathloop respektive Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy.
Game of the Year
It Takes Two
Deathloop
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Narrative
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Best Score/Music
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Deathloop
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Best Performance
Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
Erika Mori, Life is Strange
Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Games for Impact
Life is Strange: True Colors
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
No Longer Home
Best Ongoing Game
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: War Zone
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
12 Minutes
Death's Door
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim
Best Mobile Game
Genshin Impact
Fantasian
League of Legends
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Best Community Support
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Apex Legends: Escape
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Best VR/AR Game
Resident Evil 4
Hitman III
I Expect You to Die 2
Lone Echo II
Sniper Elite VR
Innovation in Accessibility
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Action Game
Returnal
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Best Action/Adventure Game
Metroid Dread
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
Tales of Arise
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Best Fighting Game
Guilty Gear Strive
Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sports/Racing Game
Forza Horizon 5
F1 2021
Fifa 22
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Multiplayer Game
It Takes Two
Back 4 Blood
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
Most Anticipated Game
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2"
Starfield
Best Esports Athlete
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Chris "Simp" Lehr
Heo "ShowMaker" Su
Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
Best Esports Coach
Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Airat "Silent" Gaziev
Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
James "Crowder" Crowder
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
Best Esports Game
League of Legends
Call of Duty
CS:GO
DOTA2
Valorant
Best Esports Team
Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty
DWG KIA, League of Legends
Team Spirit, DOTA2
Sentinels, Valorant
Har du spelat It Takes Two? Vad tyckte du om det?