The shell of the cards I have 3D modeled and later printed on a Creality CR10 3D printer, of course have to put a lot of work into the 3D printed parts to make them look legit. For the technical stuff I use motors and diodes from either old semi-defective hardware or new cheap components bought off Ebay etc.

4 fans motors on the back of the RTX 4090 comes from Pentium II and III CPU coolers. The circuit boards are made of an aluminium advertising sign that I order online with a uploaded picture containing the PCB:s. When I have cut them out, I glue on some SMD components, mainly from defective hardware or even homemade. Takes about 2 months making all the stuff.