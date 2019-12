Intel: "10 nanometer blir långlivad teknik"

We believe that we've got a very, very solid technology platform in 10-nanometer. We want to make the most use of it. And I think you'll see that in Ice Lake and in many other client products that are coming out. Ice Lake client product that came out earlier this year will be following that up with our 10 double plus product in the early part of next year. So we're really buzzed about the roadmap we have on 10-nanometer and see no reason to foreclose on that as we continue to ramp 7-nanometer.