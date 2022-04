Uppdateringar för betaversionen

Fixed ACPI error spew in the kernel

Fixed compatibility with some SD cards specifically when used as boot devices.

Fixed issues where the touchscreen does not work after some boots

Improved battery life in idle or very low usage scenarios

Improved compatibility for a number of Type-C docks and PSUs

Updated power LED to dim a few seconds after power supply connection events for better experience in dark environments

Added button combo: hold "..." + "Volume Down" to reset PD contract in the cases where Steam Deck gets stuck due to an incompatible Type-C device

Added messaging when a charger that doesn't meet the minimum bar is plugged in

Uppdateringar för Steam Deck-klienten

Added dual trackpad typing support to onscreen keyboard

Added game mode onscreen keyboard to Desktop mode

Added Family Sharing status to game details page. Borrowers will see whose library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if their library is currently in use by a borrower.

Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password

Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering

Removed display of 'B' back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu

Fixed onscreen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals

Fixed issue where Chrome wouldn't install from the non-Steam section of the Library

Added a Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for:

Adjusting deadzones for the left and right Joysticks

Adjusting haptic strength for left and right Trackpads