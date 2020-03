Intels processorer drabbas av ny sårbarhet – sänker prestandan rejält

We believe that none of the ingredients for LVI are exclusive to Intel processors. However, LVI turns out to be most practically exploitable on Intel processors … certain design decisions that are specific to the Intel SGX architecture (i.e. untrusted page tables). We consider non-SGX LVI attacks [such as those on AMD, Arm and others] of mainly academic interest and we agree with Intel's current assessment to not deploy extra mitigations for non-SGX environments, but we encourage future research to further investigate LVI in non-SGX environments