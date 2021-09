Github creates absolutely useless garbage merges, and you should never ever use the github interfaces to merge anything. Github is a perfectly fine hosting site, and it does a number of other things well too, but merges is not one of those things. Linux kernel merges need to be done *properly*. That means proper commit messages with information about what is being merged and *why* you merge something. But it also means proper authorship and committer information etc. All of which github entirely screws up. – Linus Torvalds