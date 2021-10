So this period of time when people could say, 'Hey, [AMD] is leading,' that's over. [...] We're not 80-ish percent share because we don't satisfy the customers and satisfy the market and enable the partners as well. And yeah, AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won't dismiss them of the good work that they've done, but that's over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids.