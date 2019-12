GOG Galaxy 2.0 tillgänglig i öppen beta

For the past few years, we’ve seen continuous fragmentation of our game collections and gaming friends lists, further proving the need for an application that unites them all. And I’m sure there are even more clients and launchers on the way. We’re amazed and thankful for the reaction from the community to the app and taking it even further by creating integrations with 20 gaming platforms – allowing everyone to see all their games and friends in GOG GALAXY 2.0.