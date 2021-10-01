Paradox Interactive AB (publ) has today decided to discontinue the development of several unannounced games. In connection with the cancellation, the company has written down the value of the projects which will impact the Q3 2021 profit before tax with -135 MSEK. The cancellation is a consequence of the company’s strategy to focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects that better meet the company’s requirements on returns and risk.

In the past year, Paradox Interactive has continued to focus its game development and business activities on the company’s core areas. Including these cancellations Paradox Interactive has since the third quarter of 2020 cancelled the development of unannounced projects that amounts to 265 MSEK in write-offs.

“Paradox Interactive was born and raised in strategy- and management games. It is where we have our heart and our mind and we are passionate about making games that our players can enjoy over a long period of time. Therefore we have sharpened our pipeline further to ensure that the projects with the highest potential have the resources necessary for the best possible development. We now have a promising game pipeline and I look forward to sharing these games with our players over the next few years.” says CEO Fredrik Wester.

Paradox Interactive now has fifteen new games in development, some are new titles and some are sequels on existing franchises. Four of these games have been announced; the much demanded grand strategy game Victoria 3, Crusader Kings 3 for consoles, the classic Shadowrun Trilogy for console and Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Additionally, a number of DLCs are in development, such as Royal Court for Crusader King 3.